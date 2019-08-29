Aquino makes more MLB history in Reds third straight win

MIAMI, FL (FOX19) - Rookie sensation Aristides Aquino pounded his 13th home run in the Reds 5-0 win over the Marlins on Wednesday for their third straight win.
Aquino’s 13 home runs in his first 26 career games are a Major League Baseball record, the most by any player in his first 100 plate appearances, the most by a Reds rookie in any month and tied for the most by a National League rookie in any month.
Aquino went 2-for-4 with a double and his three-run home run in the win.
Eugenio Suarez uncorked a solo home run for his 38th home run of the season, extending his career best mark. He needs two more bombs to be the first Reds player to reach 40 since Adam Dunn in 2007.
Anthony DeSclafani struck out eight batters and allowed just two hits and zero earned runs over seven innings.
The Reds (63-69) go for the four-game sweep of the Marlins on Thursday night with Alex Wood on the mound at 7:10 p.m.
