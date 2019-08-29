Butler County school district closed Thursday after student potentially tested positive for E. coli

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Officials with a Butler County school district said all Edgewood City schools will be closed Thursday after a student potentially tested positive for a form of E. coli.
The Edgewood City School District was contacted Wednesday afternoon by the Butler County Health Department about a student at Seven Mile Elementary School.
School officials said action is being taken by the Butler County Health Department to determine if any other individuals have been affected.
“Because we need time to explore the extent of this infection, we are closing all schools on Thursday, August 29 out of an abundance of precaution,” officials said in a letter.
They ask if you or your child demonstrate any of the symptoms of E. coli, including include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, and vomiting to contact a doctor.
“The safety of our students is our top priority and we feel this is the best precautionary action we can take to protect our students and staff. In the meantime, we are taking steps to extensively clean the Seven Mile Elementary School this evening in an effort to limit the exposure. Additional action will be taken tomorrow to clean all our remaining schools. We will also work with the Butler County Health Department for more direction. Once we have more information, we will issue an update to our parents, guardians, staff, and students on Thursday, August 29,” the letter reads.
