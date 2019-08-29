Butler County school district closed Thursday after student potentially tested positive for E. coli

“The safety of our students is our top priority and we feel this is the best precautionary action we can take to protect our students and staff. In the meantime, we are taking steps to extensively clean the Seven Mile Elementary School this evening in an effort to limit the exposure. Additional action will be taken tomorrow to clean all our remaining schools. We will also work with the Butler County Health Department for more direction. Once we have more information, we will issue an update to our parents, guardians, staff, and students on Thursday, August 29,” the letter reads.