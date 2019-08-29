Dorian on the way to Florida, expected to be Category 4 at landfall

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Dorian is strengthening and is expected to reach Category 2 status overnight with sustained winds to 105 mph.
As the storm tracks toward the Atlantic coast of Florida it will slow and strengthen to a Category 4 hurricane with sustained winds to 130 mph and gusts to 160 mph at landfall. Virtually all of the coast will be impacted by tropical storm to hurricane force winds.
Here at home a few showers are in the forecast Friday afternoon and evening and a few more Sunday afternoon.
Monday may have a few showers during early morning but Labor Day from late morning into afternoon looks dry.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.