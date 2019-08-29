Driver arrested after leading police on chase in stolen truck in Cheviot

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A driver is under arrest after police say he led them on a chase in a stolen truck in Cheviot.
The pursuit began when a Cheviot police officer began pursuing a stolen pickup truck near Westwood Northern Boulevard and Boudinot Avenue about 2:30 a.m. Thursday, police said.
The chase spanned east into neighboring Cincinnati, where the driver bailed from the vehicle while it was still moving on Westwood Northern Boulevard in North Fairmount, according to police.
The rolling truck ran back down a hill into a Green Township police cruiser, causing minor damage.
Police said they caught up with the suspect in a foot chase that ended on McHenry Avenue near Cavanaugh Avenue.
The suspect was taken to to University of Cincinnati Medical Center to be checked as a precaution.
Then he will be booked into the Hamilton County jail, police said.
His name was not released.
