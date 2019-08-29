Judge lashes out at dog killer before sentencing him to 180 days in jail

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A judge delivered a verbal lashing to the man before he handed down the 180-day sentence.
Alfred Schlick pleaded guilty to animal charges. He stabbed his German shepherd, Mickey to death in March.
According to the police report, Schlick told his niece he killed the dog, who then told her uncle’s neighbor. When they didn’t see the dog, they called police.
Officers found the dog dead in a bedroom, according to the report.
A veterinarian determined the dog died from a stabbing.
Schlick was wheeled into Euclid Municipal courtroom Thursday morning in a wheelchair.
Before sentencing, Schlick’s attorney told the court her client “is not a monster, violent person or dangerous person.”
The judge disagreed.
He called Schlick’s actions “sickening and outrageous.”
“I find you to be a danger to society," said Judge Patrick Gallagher.
“I loved Mickey incredibly, she was my best friend,” said Schlick. “It was an accident.”
Schlick has a criminal history which includes 8 past OVI (operating a vehicle under the influence), drug possession and theft convictions.
Animal activists protested outside the courtroom before the sentencing.
