Juvenile struck by car in West Price Hill, taken to hospital

Juvenile struck by car in West Price Hill, taken to hospital
(Source: Matt WOod)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | August 29, 2019 at 9:09 AM EDT - Updated August 29 at 9:09 AM

WEST PRICE HILL, Ohio (FOX19) - A female juvenile was struck by a vehicle near schools in West Price Hill and taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center Thursday morning, Cincinnati police said.

Her injuries are considered non-life threatening, police tell us.

The driver stopped after the accident occurred in the 5200 block of Glenway Avenue about 7:45 a.m. and is cooperating with the investigation.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story as information develops.

Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.