Juvenile struck by car in West Price Hill, taken to hospital

WEST PRICE HILL, Ohio (FOX19) - A female juvenile was struck by a vehicle near schools in West Price Hill and taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center Thursday morning, Cincinnati police said.
Her injuries are considered non-life threatening, police tell us.
The driver stopped after the accident occurred in the 5200 block of Glenway Avenue about 7:45 a.m. and is cooperating with the investigation.
