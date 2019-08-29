Man indicted in death of teen he shook as a baby

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A grand jury indicted a man Thursday for murdering a teen he shook as a baby, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters says.
Deters says Terry Stiles, 34, assaulted Carl Leggett, Jr., July 16, 2005 when Leggett was 5-and-a-half-months-old. At the time of the assault, Stiles was Leggett’s mother’s boyfriend.
Leggett died May 18 at the age of 14 due to complications from the traumatic brain injury caused by Stiles, the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office said in their report. His death is ruled a homicide.
Thursday, Deters announced Stiles is indicted on one count of murder (special felony.)
He was originally charged with Felonious Assault for shaking Leggett in 2005. Officials say he pleaded guilty to that charge, was convicted, and served eight years in the Ohio Department of Correction and Rehabilitation which was the maximum sentence.
Doctors at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital confirmed in 2005 Leggett’s injuries were consistent with being beaten and shaken.
His injuries were so severe his grandmother said he spent nearly three months in the hospital before being released.
Officials say Leggett was never able to walk, see, or eat normally after the assault. They say he remained in this state until he died in May.
“There is no reason to ever put your hands on a child. Terry Stiles went to prison for the original felonious assault charge in 2005 and should go back to prison for his murder," Deters said. "We anticipate a legal challenge given that Stiles has already served prison time, but we will mount a vigorous prosecution. Ultimately, Stiles caused the death of this child and should be held accountable.”
If convicted, Stiles faces the possibility of 15 years to life in prison.
