Police: Man confesses to raping, photographing 5-year-old

LOCKLAND, Ohio (FOX19) - A man confessed to raping and photographing a 5-year-old child in a case authorities say is the worst they’ve ever seen.
William Bustillos III, 25, is held without bond at the Hamilton County jail on charges of rape, gross sexual imposition, pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor and illegal use of minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, court records show.
He was booked into the jail by Lockland police at 10:20 p.m. Wednesday and goes to court at 9 a.m. Thursday.
According to his arrest slip, Bustillos “confessed in a recorded interview to photographing the minor, aged 5, for sexual gratification.”
He “further confessed to raping the victim....” the report states, and he “was further found to be in possession of child pornography and beastiality involving victims under the age of 5.”
Bustillos also was charged based on “evidence recovered," an affidavit shows.
The child is not his, is not in his custody and does not live with him, police noted in the documents.
