Report of man attempting to lure child with candy in Whitewater Twp. was hoax, sheriff says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil says the report of child enticement in Whitewater Township was a hoax.
The initial report stated a 10-year-old boy told the sheriff’s office he was approached by an older man driving a rusty green-colored van on Wednesday.
The man asked the boy if he wanted a ride and the boy said no.
He then offered the boy some candy if he got into the van. The boy again said no and said he was going to call police.
Neil said after an investigation by the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Section, it was determined that the allegation was unfounded.
“The incident did not occur and was fabricated by a scared 10 year old child,” he said.
No criminal charges are pending.
Neil said the matter will be dealt with by the child’s family.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.