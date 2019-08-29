Scammers trying to get Social Security numbers, money in Butler Co.

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - People in Butler County are reporting a phone scam involving social security numbers.
In this scam, you’ll be asked to call 513-785-1000.
Once you do that, you’ll be told your Social Security number has been linked to a crime involving drugs or sending money out of the country illegally.
You’ll then be told your social is blocked and you might be asked for a fee to reactivate it or get a new number.
They will then ask you to confirm your Social Security number.
In other versions of this scam, you will be told that someone used your Social Security number to apply for credit cards and you could lose your benefits.
Or you might be warned that your bank account is about to be seized, that you need to withdraw your money, and that the scammer will tell you how to keep it safe.
Regardless of what type of scam call you get, you need to know that:
- The Social Security Administration will never call and ask for your Social Security number. The SSA won’t ask you to pay anything. They won’t call to threaten your benefits.
- Your caller ID might show the Social Security Administration’s real phone number (1-800-772-1213), but it’s really not them calling.
- Never give your Social Security number to anyone who contacts you. Don’t confirm the last four digits and don’t give a bank account or credit card number to anybody who contacts you asking for it.
- Remember that anyone who tells you to wire money, pay with a gift card or send cash is a scammer.
If you’re worried about a call from someone who claims to be with the Social Security Administration, get off the call and then call the real SSA at 1-800-772-1213.
