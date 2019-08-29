Search continues for missing mother from Hamilton

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A missing mother in Hamilton hasn’t been since since Aug. 18 and her family is worried about her safety.
Brandi Payne’s family spent the day hanging up fliers around the city in hopes to find some answers.
Brandi’s mother, Rebecca Payne, says right before her daughter went missing she told them she was in danger.
The 31-year-old mother of two is battling a heroin addiction, but her mother says she would always stay in contact with the family.
“It’s not like her for me to send her a message or her sister to send her something and her not to get back with us," she said.
Rebecca says that Brandi sent a text to her younger sister on Aug. 18 saying that she was scared.
“She was asking Bethany if she could come stay there because she needed a safe place to stay," she said.
The family hasn’t heard from her since.
“Somebody found out that the Saturday before she texted Bethany that she had got into it with two girls. I think she was defending somebody or something like that and they said it was bad that she was scared," Rebecca said.
On Wednesday, she says there was a post on Brandi’s Facebook page saying that she lost her phone and was doing OK, but her mother doesn’t believe the post was made by her.
“I knew it wasn’t her from the way she talked sometimes Brandi doesn’t talk nice and proper," Rebecca said. “I’m worried that she may have overdosed and somebody dumped her body. A lot of things run through your mind. I’m worried someone may have took her.”
Rebecca filed a missing person report with Hamilton Police last Friday.
She said that police have received a few calls about possible sightings of Brandi, but nothing has panned out.
If you have any information, you are asked to call Hamilton Police.
