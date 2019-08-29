Sunshine , low humidity Thursday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - You might want a light jacket this morning as you step out.
It feels a bit crisp and cool with temperatures in the mid-50s.
Our dry weather with low humidity will continue Thursday.
Temperatures will reach 80 this afternoon under mostly sunny skies.
The holiday weekend ahead still looks mainly dry with pleasant temperatures and plenty of sunshine.
There is a chance for rain Friday night, and humidity will creep up a bit by Labor Day on Monday.
The first week of September will bring temperatures right around 85 or 86 for daytime highs.
Watch for thunderstorm chances by mid-week.
Meanwhile, we’re still looking at a major hurricane making landfall in the early morning hours on Labor Day along Florida’s East Coast.
Hurricane Dorian is expected to continue strengthening now as it continues to swirl toward the U.S.
If the track continues, we could also be talking about a second landfall late next week after the storm returns to the Gulf of Mexico.
Dorian is now a category 3 hurricane with winds of 125 mph possible by late Sunday night into Monday morning.
