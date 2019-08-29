Young victims testify against man charged with rape, endangering children

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The young victims of a man charged with rape and endangering children testified at his trial this week.
The girls, who were 4 and 7-years-old at the time, were in Harold White’s care for about 175 days.
According to court documents, the alleged activity happened in Silverton in 2013.
White, 69, was charged with two counts of rape, one count of abduction, three counts of gross sexual imposition and 17 counts of endangering children.
In the courtroom Thursday, his youngest victim - who is now 10-years-old said that white “is a bad man.”
She says he forced her and her sister to drink alcohol and smoke cigarettes.
The victim also says White tied her to a tree outside when it was cold, and he whipped her with a belt more than five times when she didn’t listen.
In addition, the victim testified that White told her, “Don’t tell anyone or I’ll kill everyone you love and your family.”
The other victim took the stand on Wednesday.
2 social workers from Cincinnati Children’s Hospital also testified Thursday that they spoke with both of the girls about the alleged abuse and rape, and the girls told the workers that White touched them inappropriately.
The youngest victim says her mother was in jail at the time and had no idea what was going on.
Her father, who says he was also locked up until 2014, spoke with FOX19 NOW on Thursday.
“I hope he meets his fate. I hope he spends the rest of his life in jail where belongs for doing something like this to little kids. She knows I am there for her. She knows she is safe with me. She knows that nothing like this will ever, ever happen again under my watch.”
The victims father says he’s glad his daughter got her moment in court to speak out.
He says she’s doing better these days but still has some hard days.
