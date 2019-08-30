Arrest warrant issued for worker involved in assault on child at Colerain Twp. daycare

COLERAIN TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - Police have issued an arrest warrant for a daycare worker at KinderCare in Colerain Township.
FOX19 NOW first brought you this story on Monday when Sharnee Collins told us that a worker at the KinderCare in the 9900 block of Arborwood Drive abused her child.
The incident happened in March and Collins said she made a complaint, but was told she did not have enough evidence.
Within the last few weeks, Collins received a video that she sent to the police department and the department decided to open an investigation.
In the video, the daycare worker pushes the child’s head over, then puts a cloth on his face, then knees him in the back.
As the child stands up, she yanks him by one arm carrying him all while he is screaming.
KinderCare’s corporate office told FOX19 NOW that the teacher has been fired.
Colerain Township police confirmed Friday an assault involving the employee was reported to Child Protective Services back in March.
Police say they were notified of the assault on Aug. 24.
Investigators say they have identified Jackie Webster-Huey, 48, as the employee involved in the incident and filed warrants for her arrest.
Colerain police area asking any witnesses, victims, or persons with knowledge of this incident or the suspect to call Detective Cooper at (513) 321-2677.
