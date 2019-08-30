Blue Ash mayor passed away in France, city says

“Mayor Adamec’s activities in the community included serving on the Blue Ash Civic League, serving as a tutor at Operation Give Back, holding the office of Past President of the Sycamore Schools Planning Commission, member and past president of the Blue Ash/Montgomery Rotary Club, past Board Member for six years on the OKI Regional Board of Governments, past Board Member/Treasurer of the Greater Cincinnati Master Gardener Association and Trustee/Secretary-Treasurer of the WBA Owners Association,” the city said in a statement released Friday morning.