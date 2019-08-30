Blue Ash mayor passed away in France, city says

BLUE ASH, Ohio (FOX19) - The Mayor of Blue Ash passed away in France Thursday night, city officials say.
Mayor Thomas C. Adamec succumbed to complications related to an auto-immune disease while vacationing in France, the city says.
City officials did not specify the type of auto-immune disease Adamec suffered from, but said he battled it ‘valiantly’ for several years.
“Tom devoted his life to serving others. He was a great friend, husband, father, and mayor and will be sorely missed,” Vice Mayor Marc Sirkin said. “The City of Blue Ash has lost an important, caring leader.”
Adamec served on the Blue Ash City Council from April 2009 to when he was sworn in as vice mayor Dec. 2, 2013. He was elected mayor Dec. 1, 2017.
He served on the Charter Revision Committee, Civil Service Commission, Board of Site Arrangement/Zoning Appeals and Planning Commission before being elected to council, officials say.
“Mayor Adamec’s activities in the community included serving on the Blue Ash Civic League, serving as a tutor at Operation Give Back, holding the office of Past President of the Sycamore Schools Planning Commission, member and past president of the Blue Ash/Montgomery Rotary Club, past Board Member for six years on the OKI Regional Board of Governments, past Board Member/Treasurer of the Greater Cincinnati Master Gardener Association and Trustee/Secretary-Treasurer of the WBA Owners Association,” the city said in a statement released Friday morning.
Adamec is survived by his wife Diane, and two daughters — one is a graduate of the University of Cincinnati, while the other is attending UC. Officials say both daughters are graduates of Sycamore High School.
The city has not released funeral arrangements yet.
