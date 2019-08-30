CFD rolls out EMS Mountain Bike Unit ahead of Riverfest

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Fire Department is ready to roll out their new EMS Mountain Bike Unit just in time for Riverfest on Sunday.
Instead of seeing just police on bicycles, some paramedics with the CFD will be on them too, and have everything they need on hand in case of an emergency.
Right now CFD officials say the mountain bikes will only being used during special events like Riverfest and Blink, but they hope to use them more in the future.
“You can imagine the limitations of a big ambulance or even a big gator that doesn’t have the ability in tight crowds or tight spaces. They can’t navigate curbs, they can’t go up and down steps, they can’t even get through a crowd. A person on a bicycle has all the equipment with them, we can get to someone much faster and locate that victim if they have an emergency,” Capt. Kevin Uhl of CFD EMS Operations said.
The 15 member team went through 40 hours of training with the Cincinnati Police Department to make sure they’re ready.
The goal is quicker response times in an emergency situation.
“I think it does take us up another notch. It allows us to offer our services more quickly, so we will be able to get to patients more quickly and actually be able to save lives,” Lt. Dan Coletta of the Cincinnati Fire Department said.
FOX19 NOW has learned Cincinnati Fire Foundation provided all the funding to get the bike program going.
They’re a group dedicated to supporting the Cincinnati Fire Department.
“I love it. I think this is going to be so good. It has so many uses you think about all the events Cincinnati has. Being able to help them provide service to someone quick is what we are all about,” Ken Cuhn, President of the Cincinnati Fire Foundation, said.
