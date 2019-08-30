CFD rolls out EMS Mountain Bike Unit ahead of Riverfest

“You can imagine the limitations of a big ambulance or even a big gator that doesn’t have the ability in tight crowds or tight spaces. They can’t navigate curbs, they can’t go up and down steps, they can’t even get through a crowd. A person on a bicycle has all the equipment with them, we can get to someone much faster and locate that victim if they have an emergency,” Capt. Kevin Uhl of CFD EMS Operations said.