City of Wilder to hold 54th annual flag raising

WILDER, Ky. (FOX19) - The City of Wilder’s 54th annual flag raising ceremony will take place on Sunday, Sept. 8 at 2 p.m.
The ceremony began as a dream that Mrs. Robin Gibson had back in 1966. Mrs. Gibson, who was a member of the Wilder Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary and a remarkable pillar in the Wilder community during the 60s, 70s and 80s, took that dream and made it into reality that same year as a celebration of the national flag and those who fought for it.
Many years have passed, but the tradition still stands strong today.
“It is a great privilege to lead the City of Wilder in the annual flag-raising ceremony to honor all veterans, past and present, for their service, dedication, and commitment in safeguarding the liberties and freedoms of our country. I invite all veterans and residents of Wilder to join us in honoring these heroes,” Mayor Bob Arnold said.
The ceremony will be held at the Steinhauer-Schardt V.F.W. Post 8020 flagpole located at the Veterans Memorial Park, behind the city building.
This year the city will pay special tribute to the Verst family, whose 9 brothers served in the Armed Forces.
Immediately following the flag raising the city will be hosting the Annual Community Picnic at the Municipal Building.
Press release provided by City of Wilder