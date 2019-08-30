Cleveland paramedic races into traffic to save dog’s life

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland paramedic called the 10-pound pup “terrified” as she raced around the intersection of Broadway and Pershing dodging traffic.
Paramedic Lily Tell was returning from a call when she spotted the dog lost in traffic.
Tell got out of the vehicle and called to the dog, who was ready to be rescued.
“She was running in and out, she was very scared,” Tell told 19 News. “I got out to help and honestly, she just ran right up to me.”
The dog had a collar on but no tags. Tell and her colleagues loaded her into the ambulance and took her to the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter.
While Tell is waiting for the rightful owners to come forward and claim the lost dog, she said she is ready to adopt her.
“If her owners don’t come forward I would like to have her, she was so precious,” Tell said.
