Cov Cath football player is kicking ALS

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Covington Catholic High School football player is hoping to kick-start a movement to help his head coach’s brother fight a deadly disease.
Trey Gronotte, a senior kicker on the Colonels’ football team, is taking pledges for every point he scores for the Team “B”elieve Foundation. The foundation benefits Brian Eviston, the brother of head coach Eddie Eviston, who was diagnosed with ALS in 2016.
“It’s hard to watch him and coach go through this,” said Gronotte. “But (Brian) fights for his life every single day and he really is an inspiration to every kid on the team.”
Gronotte raised $2,000 for pediatric cancer in his junior season and came up with the idea on his own. His goal is to raise $3,000 as a senior.
“Every day I step on the field, I know I’m not only helping my team, but helping someone else.”
Gronotte is considered one of the best kicking prospects in the tri-state. Having gone to clinics in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Milwaukee and Memphis, he is poised to have his best season at Cov Cath – and help his head coach’s brother and family.
“My brother has been a big part of our team and our program,” said head coach Eddie Eviston. “For Trey to step up and continue to push and be a part of the fight that my brother and his family and we all have been a part of – is unbelievable.”
Pledges can be made right now by clicking on this link: https://pledgeit.org/kicking-als-with-team-b-elieve.
