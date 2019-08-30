CPS announcing new routes for yellow bus riders starting Sept. 3

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati Public Schools say about 11,000 students who ride a yellow bus will be assigned to a new bus route, effective Tuesday, Sept. 3.
CPS says the new routes are the result of a higher than anticipated enrollment and increased demand for yellow bus services throughout the district.
In November 2018, enrollment for the 2019-2020 school year was projected to hit 36,282.
As of August 30, two weeks into the new academic year, the district’s enrollment is at 36,92 students.
A final tally of the enrollment is calculated in October.
CPS says updated route information was sent home with students on Thursday and Friday.
The updated route information will also be posted in the students’ PowerSchool accounts beginning Saturday, Aug. 31.
If you have questions, you can call the Pupil Transportation Hotline at (513) 363-9700 during normal business hours.
The district transports a total of 40,000 students attending CPS, parochial and charter schools.
