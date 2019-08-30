Despite popular phrase, Ohio police say there are still laws when drinking White Claws

“We want to clear up some confusion among our younger citizens, particularly our younger female citizens. I guess maybe there could be some males that need to be advised also but, we just can’t really wrap our head around that possibility. There are in fact laws, when you’re drinking Claws. We aren’t sure where this rumor started but we want you be aware that you will be cited/arrested for all the same crimes as other types of alcohol. “Ain’t no laws when drinking Claws” is not a viable defense and will not hold up in any courtroom. So in fact if you choose to drink White Claws, be responsible and know your limit.”