Do bulletproof backpacks work? We put them to the test.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - A recent CNN report put the number of school shootings this year at 22.
With no end in sight, personal security manufacturers have been flooding the market with items for protection.
One of those items is a backpack with a shield of synthetic fibers on the inside that’s designed to take a bullet.
“There are people looking for this now, and this is one of those in-demand items, that people are looking to make a proactive decision. It’s not about being reactionary. It’s not about saying what we do after the fact,” Guard Dog Security President Yasir Sheikh said.
Sheik says $100 to $200 can buy piece of mind when it comes to your student’s safety.
Police assisted our sister station in Toledo with their unscientific test of the Pro-Shield Two backpack. It retails for $179.
First the backpack was shot at with a Glock handgun. It stopped a 40-caliber bullet from getting through.
The backpack also stopped a bullet from an H&K MP5 rifle and a 12-gauge slug from a Mossberg 590 A1 shotgun.
The last test involved a rifle that similar to the ones USA Today says shooters have used 70 times, killing 415 Americans including those in the Las Vegas massacre.
The bullet went through the backpack’s protective core.
Guard Dog Security doesn’t claim the backpack will protect a person from an M4.
Sheikh says, at this point, he knows of no cases where their product has saved a life, but it provides some peace of mind that it could.
He says they started getting requests for safety products after the Sandy Hook school shooting.
They decided a bulletproof backpack is the most practical option that makes the most sense for daily use.
Copyright 2019 WTVG via Gray Television. All rights reserved.