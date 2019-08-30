Dry tonight, a few showers Saturday afternoon in spots

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Rain and thunderstorms will taper off and end Friday evening. Saturday will start on a dry note.
Even though there is the chance of a shower popping up through the Labor Day holiday weekend, most locations in the Cincinnati tri-state region will stay dry. Places that do receive some rain will only encounter brief showers. Tuesday will be dry and sunny, Wednesday’s forecast has a few showers then sunshine returns both Thursday and Friday.
The latest National Hurricane Center forecast track of Hurricane Dorian brings the storm onshore not far from Port St. Lucie, FL as a category 4 hurricane with 140 mph sustained winds Tuesday afternoon.
The storm then takes an abrupt right-hand turn and heads northward toward Georgia. I anticipate the forecast track will end up along the Atlantic coast or just a bit offshore based on several weather models.
A storm heading along the coast means heavy rain, storm surge flooding and a major episode of beach erosion for hundreds of miles. One advantage of this track is that it limits the swath of wind damage.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.