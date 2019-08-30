Duke Energy workers depart for Florida as ‘absolute monster’ hurricane looms

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Dozens of Duke Energy vehicles holding some 1,500 workers left the Tri-State for Florida Friday morning ahead of Hurricane Dorian.
The storm is expected to slam into the eastern coast of Florida as a category 4 hurricane with winds of 130 mph over the Labor Day weekend.
Duke Energy is deploying resources from Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana to help restore power, said Sally Thelen, a Duke spokeswoman.
Line crews are traveling in bucket trucks. Supervisors, damage assessors and fleet personnel also are going, she said.
They will travel Friday to Georgia and arrive in Florida Saturday.
They will be dispatched to the hardest hit areas in the state to help restore power, Thelen said.
“It really began to form big and now it’s looking like it could be an absolute monster,” said President Donald Trump in a video posted on Twitter, adding that food and water was being shipped to Florida.
“It does seem almost certain that it’s hitting dead center and that’s not good," he said. "The winds seem to be building at a tremendous rate. It looks like the winds are going to be unbelievably high.”
