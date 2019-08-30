Child wakes up, alerts family to house fire in Clermont County

UNION TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - A child woke up, saw fire in his Clermont County home and alerted the rest of his family, who safely evacuated, police said early Friday.
Flames broke out at the residence in the 3900 block of Kenton Court in Union Township about 2:30 a.m.
When crews arrived, they saw heavy fire shooting from the entire back of the house, police said.
No one was hurt, but the home has significant fire and smoke damage throughout, according to police.
The family of four, including two small children who are 7 and 9 and a dog, is displaced.
The American Red Cross was called to assist the family.
The cause remains under investigation.
No damage estimate was available.
