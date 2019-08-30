Labor day weekend pop up thunderstorm chances.

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The holiday weekend is here and while overall it’s still looking pretty good we have made a few slight changes, throwing in some scattered thunderstorms but no wash outs.
We will look at mainly dry Friday with temperatures into the low to mid 80s and with humidity slightly increasing this weekend, we could see a isolated pop up storm this evening especially north.
Then look for mid 80s both Saturday and Sunday, staying mainly dry Saturday, with some afternoon pop ups on Sunday. However, the chance will diminish by late evening.
Labor Day looks dry and warm and the mid 80s continue through mid week.
Meanwhile the latest track of Hurricane Dorian brings her in as a major Cat. 4 hurricane with winds of 140 mph along Florida’s east coast on Labor Day. The latest track in the FOX19 Weather App. Wind damage, flooding rains, and storm surge the biggest factors.
