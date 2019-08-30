Man with local ties arrested for kidnapping in Kentucky

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man with ties to the Tri-State was arrested by Indiana State Police Thursday for allegedly kidnapping a woman and her toddler and trying to abduct a young girl.
Our sister station in Evansville, Indiana is reporting that Robert Chilcoate and another man, Francis Wilkins, kidnapped a woman and a 3-year-old child from a home in Chrisney, Indiana on Wednesday.
Authorities say the pair then tried to abduct a 9-year-old girl on Keenland Parkway in Kentucky.
Investigators say the little girl got away and called police.
Deputies later spotted the men in a van and chased them into Spencer County, Indiana.
The vehicle crashed in a cornfield.
Police arrested Wilkins but Chilcoate took off running.
After a manhunt on Thursday, officers found Chilcoate hiding and took him into custody.
Chilcoate is facing charges of kidnapping and attempted kidnapping in Kentucky and he’s accused of resisting arrest in Indiana.
He is also wanted in our area for violating parole.
Cincinnati CrimeStoppers put out a wanted poster for Chilcoate in June, saying his last known living location was Covington.
Wilkins is facing charges in the kidnapping case as well.
