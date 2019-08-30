‘Nobody’s thinking about baseball': Biscuits discuss tragedy involving pitcher’s family

“Blake’s an amazing man. Blake’s an incredible teammate, he’s an incredible friend. He’s very professional on the field, he never lets the game get in the way of who he is as a human being. He’s such a great guy and something like this couldn’t happen to a better human being, and I just wanted to say that we are so thankful for all the people who have shown him their love in this time, and like Morgan [Ensberg] said, it’s really hard for us to know how to comfort him and nothing apart from God can ease his pain at this time, but all the people who are praying for him, all the people who are giving him money in the GoFundMe, all the people who are sending him messages, all the people that’s not just the Biscuits, not just the baseball community, but everybody in this country, it’s really really incredible and we just want to say thank you for that,” said Thompson moments before breaking down into tears.