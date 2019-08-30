Ohio Task Force 1 to deploy for potential Hurricane Dorian recovery efforts in Florida

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Members of Ohio Task Force 1 have been activated and are expected to deploy to Florida as Hurricane Dorian inches closer to the United States.
A team of approximately 85 members will be depart from the Ohio Task Force 1 warehouse in Kettering at 6 p.m. Friday en route to Miami International Airport for staging.
The Dayton-based emergency response team will assist with search operations, medical duties, and recovery efforts.
As of 2 p.m. on Friday, Hurricane Dorian was upgraded to a Category 3 storm with a forecast of it potentially becoming a Category 4 by the time it reaches Florida’s East coast.
