2 OVI checkpoints in Tri-State as holiday weekend begins

BLUE ASH, Ohio (FOX19) - Two OVI checkpoints will be held in the Tri-State Friday night as the Labor Day holiday weekend begins.
The Hamilton County OVI Task Force will hold one 11 p.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday in the 9100 block of Plainfield Road.
Since August 2018, there have been 4 OVI-related crashes and 17 OVI arrests within a mile of this location, according to the task force.
In Butler County, another checkpoint will take place in the city of Oxford.
It will run 10 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday at 5270 College Corner Pike (U.S. 27).
Patrols also will be stepped up in area of both checkpoints.
