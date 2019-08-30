Police: Kentucky newborn found dead in hot car

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/FOX19) - Lexington police say a newborn died after being left in a hot car for several hours on Thursday.
The Fayette County Coroner’s Office said the 2-month-old, identified as Valen Hakizimana, died from hyperthermia.
Investigators believe a family member unintentionally left the infant in a car for several hours.
The high temperature in Lexington on Thursday was 84 degrees.
Police have not announced if there is a criminal investigation at this time.
Kids and Cars says this is the second child to die in a hot car in Kentucky this year and the 38th nationwide.
The organization says Kentucky ranks number 10 in the nation based on the number of child hot car deaths with 27 fatalities since 1993.
2018 was the worst year in history for child hot car deaths with a total of 53 children that died nationwide, according to Kids and Cars.
The Hot Cars Act would require technology in all vehicles to prevent child hot cars deaths. Click here to learn more about the bill.
