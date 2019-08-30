Sheriff: Lawrenceburg man in custody after threatening officers with gun

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. FOX19) - A Lawrenceburg man is in custody Friday morning after sheriff’s officials say he threatened law enforcement offifcers with a gun.
The Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home in the 5200 block of Kirby Street in Lawrenceburg at 6:14 p.m. Thursday, sheriff’s officials said in a news release.
When deputies arrived, family members told them a man was threatening to harm himself, according to the release.
They identified the man as Corey Brown, 30.
Sheriff’s officials said Brown was armed with a gun and exited the home a few times and made threats toward himself and officers.
He later exited the residence and fled into the woods, where he was taken into custody.
Further details were not released, but authorities said they would put out another release once formal charges were filed.
The Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Lawrenceburg Police Department, Indiana State Police and Lawrenceburg Fire and EMS.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.