Springboro Schools accepts resignation of superintendent placed on leave

SPRINGBORO, Ohio(FOX19) - Springboro Schools announced Friday morning they’ve accepted the resignation of their superintendent.
The resignation comes exactly two weeks after the district announced they’d placed Superintendent Dan Schroer on administrative leave.
The district says their Board of Education recently received allegations of a ‘financial nature’ which led to the departure of Schroer.
Springboro Schools officials say the allegations do not involve students and are not related in any way to other threatened litigation involving the district, including the charges against former Springboro physical education teacher John Austin Hopkins. Hopkins is accused of touching 88 first grade girls inappropriately.
Officials say the resignation acceptance during the Board of Education meeting were done in the interest of both parties in order to avoid the cost of litigation.
They say the financial allegations against Schroer have been independently investigated and reported by the district’s auditors, as well as the Ohio Department of Education. A special audit will also be conducted, officials say.
“While this situation is not ideal and the timing is unfortunate, Springboro Schools believes it has taken action that is appropriate to protect the financial interests of the district and its community members, while also serving in the best long-term interests of our students and staff," the district said in part in their statement released Friday.
As previously announced Aug. 16, Assistant Superintendent of District Operations Carrie Hester has been named interim superintendent.
Officials say they’re currently searching for a new superintendent to be hired during the latter part of the 2019-2020 school year.
“The district looks forward to having its staff and teachers continue their focus on providing Springboro students with an excellent education. At this point in time, there will be no further comment,” their statement said in part.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.