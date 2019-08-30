Tri-Staters cancel vacations, prepare relief efforts ahead of Hurricane Dorian

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Local relief agencies are starting to gear up for Hurricane Dorian, but the storm is putting the brakes on one woman’s plans for a day at the beach in Florida.
Newlywed Sherri Morgan was just about to head out on a trip to St. Augustine beach with her husband and some friends.
Not knowing that a hurricane was coming, Morgan did some volunteer work just last week.
“My company went out on a work day and we volunteered at Matthew 25 Ministries. It was amazing,” Morgan said.
The irony is not lost on Morgan.
“Not knowing that the stuff that we did was really going to be needed immediately,” Morgan said.
When hurricanes hit down south, relief agencies say Cincinnati springs into action.
“We’re here preparing here at our warehouse at Matthew 25 Ministries, getting our vehicles ready, getting our team ready, sorting the products, getting them loaded. Just ready for whatever this storm might bring," Ben Williams of Matthew 25 Ministries said.
A convoy of about 50 Duke Energy trucks hit the road Friday morning.
“We have fleet maintenance. We have fuel. We have damage assessment. We’ve got linemen. Obviously, lots of bucket trucks,” Duke Energy spokesperson Sally Thelen said.
The Red Cross says it will send hundreds of people from Ohio to Florida and Georgia.
“We count on volunteers. They’re stay at home moms. They’re dads. They’re everything and they want to do something for their community that lights up their heart,” John Bernard of the American Red Cross said.
The group consists of members who conduct K-9 searches and provide rescue and medical duties.
