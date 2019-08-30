US Coast Guard issues safety zone on Ohio River for Riverfest 2019

NEW ORLEANS (FOX19) - Boaters need to be aware of a safety zone on the Ohio River for the annual Riverfest event near Cincinnati, Ohio, Sunday.
Coast Guard Sector Ohio Valley will enforce a safety zone which will result in a temporary river closure to all vessel traffic from mile marker 469.2 (slightly upstream from the I-471 “Big Mac” bridge) to mile marker 470.5 (Roebling Suspension Bridge) on the Ohio River from 7 p.m. Sunday until 10 p.m.
Entry into, transit within, or anchoring in the zone is prohibited by all vessels unless specifically authorized by the on-scene Coast Guard patrol commander. The patrol commander may be reached on channel 16 and 22A VHF-FM between 12 a.m. and midnight Sunday.
A no-wake zone will also be enforced from mile marker 476 (Villa Hills Marina) to mile marker 464 (Four Seasons Marina) on the Ohio River and mile marker 0.0 to mile marker 0.3 on the Licking River from 12 p.m. Sunday until 3 a.m. Monday.
Vessels transiting shall operate at a no-wake speed and may only anchor in one of three designated areas to view fireworks:
- Anchorage 1: Ohio River mile marker 470.5 to 470.7 and 300 feet from shore on the Kentucky shoreline.
- Anchorage 2: Ohio River mile marker 469.6 to 469.2 and 300 feet from shore on the Ohio shoreline.
- Anchorage 3: Ohio River at mile marker 469.6 to 469.2 and 300 feet from shore on the Kentucky shoreline.
Federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies will be patrolling the river and enforcing the no-wake zone, river closure, and federal, state, and local laws.
Press release provided by the U.S. Coast Guard