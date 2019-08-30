West Chester police trying to identify credit card theft suspects

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (FOX19) - West Chester police are trying to identify a couple they say stole credit cards from a vehicle parked at a gym.
The theft happened at the Fitworks on Ridgetop Drive July 16.
They say the suspects to the victim’s credit cards and used them at Old Navy, the Liberty Township Kroger Marketplace on Yankee Road, and the West Chester Kroger on Tylersville Road.
The suspects are described as a female with long dark hair wearing a Miami University ball cap and a man with a short, dark beard and mustache.
Anyone who can identify them are asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040 or the West Chester Police Department on their website or at at 513-777-2231.
