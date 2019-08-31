Bengals make final cuts, keep 3 quarterbacks

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Bengals will enter the 2019 season with three quarterbacks on the roster after making their final cuts.
The Bengals decided to keep Ryan Finley and Jake Dolegala behind Andy Dalton. Dolegala impressed in the final two pre-season games, throwing for 253 yards taking every snap against the Colts.
Wide receiver Cody Core, linebacker Malik Jefferson and off-season offensive line acquisition John Jerry are among the most notable players cut.
The Bengals placed quarterback Jeff Driskel and running back Rodney Anderson on season ending injured reserve.
Cornerback Darqueze Dennard will start the season on the physically unable to perform list.
Here is the full list of 21 players the Bengals cut:
--TE Moritz Böhringer (first-year player, Aalen [Germany])
--CB Jordan Brown (rookie, South Dakota State)
--WR Ventell Bryant (rookie, Temple)
--CB Anthony Chesley (rookie, Coastal Carolina)
--WR Cody Core (fourth-year player, Mississippi)
--LB Deshaun Davis (rookie, Auburn)
--LB Noah Dawkins (rookie, The Citadel)
--HB Jordan Ellis (rookie, Virginia)
--OT Justin Evans (first-year player, South Carolina State)
--HB Quinton Flowers (first-year player, South Florida)
--TE Jordan Franks (second-year player, Central Florida)
--CB Davontae Harris (second-year player, Illinois State)
--S Trayvon Henderson (second-year player, Hawaii)
--LB Malik Jefferson (second-year player, Texas)
--S Tyree Kinnel (rookie, Michigan)
--C Brad Lundblade (first-year player, Oklahoma State)
--WR Stanley Morgan (rookie, Nebraska)
--CB KeiVarae Russell (fourth-year player, Notre Dame)
--TE Mason Schreck (third-year player, Buffalo)
--WR Hunter Sharp (first-year player, Utah State; injury settlement)
--G Keaton Sutherland (rookie, Texas A&M)
The Bengals open the season at Seattle.
