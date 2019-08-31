Fire official: Anderson Twp. blaze ‘not a quick knockdown’

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Fire Department assisted Anderson Township units after a fire broke out in an Anderson home Saturday afternoon.
Anderson Township Fire Department Lt. Marty Gruenwald said the fire at the intersection of Salem and Sutton roads was first called in around 2:15 p.m. When his unit arrived on scene, the house was fully engulfed in flames.
Due to the severity of the fire, CFD units also responded to the home.
“It was not a quick knockdown,” Gruenwald said.
No injuries were reported.
Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.
