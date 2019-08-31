Justin Fields shines in Ohio State debut

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Justin Fields finished with five total touchdowns leading Ohio State to a comfortable opening week win over Florida Atlantic 45-21.
Fields opened the scoring with a 51 yard touchdown run on his first drive as Ohio State’s quarterback. He threw touchdown passes to Jeremy Ruckert, Binjimen Victor and Chris Olave as the Buckeyes scored 28 points in the first quarter.
“He didn’t force the ball," said head coach Ryan Day of Justin Fields. "Did a good job overall protecting the ball. Was it perfect? No. But it was a good start.”
J.K. Dobbins ran 21 times for 91 yards and a touchdown.
The Buckeyes will host UC next Saturday in Columbus.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.