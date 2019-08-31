Labor Day weekend looks great - Update on Dorian

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Dorian is a dangerous CAT 4 hurricane with max sustained winds of 150 mph. (156 mph is a category 5 hurricane) The Bahamas are next in it’s path and the storm is expected to pass over the islands tomorrow
After that, forecast updates suggest the track will shift slightly to the north. As a result, the storm may hug the Florida coast early next week. However, Dorian’s track remains uncertain. The entire southeast US should remain vigilant. The impacts are possible from the Carolinas to the Gulf Coast.
We will see showers and thunderstorms in the area the next few days. However, there is a better chance of storms tomorrow afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s the entire Holiday Weekend. Labor Day, outside of a few showers early, dry conditions are expected for most of the Tri-State.
The unsettled weather will stick around next week with shower and thunderstorm chances most days. Daytime highs will remain in the 80s with lows in the 60s.
