Man accused of shooting at police indicted for nine felonies

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - A Kenton County grand jury indicted a man who’s accused of shooting at two police officers following a traffic stop.
According to the Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, Jacob Julick is facing nine felonies including two counts of attempted murder, two counts of first degree fleeing police, two counts of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, theft of identity, first degree wanton endangerment and first degree persistent felony offender.
Julick, 27, is accused of shooting at two Lakeside Park Police officers on Dixie Highway in Erlanger following a traffic stop on June 6.
Julick is also accused of leading Covington police on a high speed chase through Latonia on June 22 after a patrol officer spotted Julick driving through the city.
The police pursuit was terminated for public safety but not before Julick allegedly tried to ram a Covington police car.
Julick, who has multiple prior felonies according to court records, is also accused of being armed with a handgun during the Covington chase.
He was arrested following a five-hour standoff in Westwood on June 25.
Julick is scheduled for arraignment on all charges on Sept. 3.
Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders, who is prosecuting the case, says he has no intentions of making a plea offer.
“When you shoot at our police in Kenton County, you deserve to face the justice handed down from 12 of our citizens,” Sanders said.
Julick faces up to life in prison if convicted.
