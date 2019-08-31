Multiple fights break out at Woodward vs. Withrow football game

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police report that several fights broke out Friday night at the football game between Woodward and Withrow High schools.
Officers working the game say they encountered large unruly crowd around 8:40 p.m.
Police called for assistance and made multiple arrests.
The game was called as a result of the disorderly crowd.
One of the Withrow players told FOX19 NOW that the team saw a crowd of people running and the coach said it wasn’t safe for the players to stay on the field so they went into the locker room for safety.
Police officers got on the bus with the team from Withrow as they left for their safety.
A Norwood police officer got into an accident as he responded to an officer needs assistance call in relation to the football game.
The officer’s cruiser hit a pole at Reading and Langdon Farm roads.
His injuries reportedly are not serious.
