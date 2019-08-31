Police to tighten security at Riverfest this weekend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -More than 250,000 people are expected to pack Saywer Point this weekend for the 43rd Riverfest Celebration and police are stepping up patrols to keep the crowds safe.
“We will have enhanced security. We will have entry points at Sawyer Point," said Riverfest organizer, Chad Schaefer. "We will have entry points at public landing. We will have folks that will be searched and we will make sure everyone is protected and everyone is secure.”
Crowds are already starting to camp out to save the best spot for Sunday night’s firework show.
“We got out here around 3:00 this morning. Sat outside the fence out there until they let us come in,” said visitor Ric Clark.
Clark comes out with his family every year.
“I’ve never missed the fireworks. I’ve been here since 77,” said Clark.
Event organizers are not releasing full details about their security plans, but they say the National Guard, Coast Guard and several local police agencies will be there working together to keep the area safe.
Alcohol will not allowed or sold. Guests have to purchase food, soft drinks and water at the event.
The Coast Guard will enforce a safety zone-which will temporarily close the Ohio river from the “Big Mac” Bridge to the Roebling suspension bridge Sunday evening from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Visitors say rules aside, it’s guaranteed to be a good time.
“It feels awesome. It’s the end of the summer bash," said Clark. "Everyone knows it in Cincinnati. Great fireworks going off all around from the city to the Kentucky side. It’s an awesome thing.”
Riverfest runs from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday at Sawyer Point Park and Yeatman’s Cove.
Fireworks show starts at 9:07 p.m.
