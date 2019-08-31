Unsettled into Labor Day and an update on Dorian

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Dorian is a dangerous category four hurricane with max sustained winds of 150 mph (157 mph is a category 5 hurricane).
The Bahamas are next in it’s path and the storm is expected to pass over the islands Sunday and hit them hard.
After that, forecast updates suggest the track will shift more to the north.
As a result, the storm may hug the Florida coast early next week. However, Dorian’s track remains uncertain. The entire southeast US should remain vigilant. Storm impacts are possible from the southern tip of Florida, northward into the Carolinas and Virginia.
Our pattern will be a bit unsettled. We will see showers and thunderstorms in the area the next few days. However, there is a better chance of storms Sunday afternoon.
High temperatures will be in the mid 80s both Sunday and Labor Day.
Outside of the slight chance of a shower on Labor Day, dry conditions are expected for most of the Tri-State.
Another cold front will pass through the region on Wednesday with a few showers and t-storms, with cooler air arriving for the end of the week.
