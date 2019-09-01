Bengals add Semaje Perine, Pharoh Cooper off waivers

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Bengals added offensive depth at two important skill positions before the start of the first game week of the season.
The team acquired running back Semaje Perine off waivers from the Washington Redskins and wide receiver Pharoh Cooper off waivers from the Arizona Cardinals.
Perine, a third-year player from the University of Oklahoma, was the first of two Redskins fourth-round draft picks in 2017. In 21 career games for the Redskins, he rushed for 635 yards and a touchdown on 183 carries and he caught 25 passes for 187 yards and another touchdown.
Cooper, a fourth-year player out of University of South Carolina, originally was a fourth-round draft pick of the Los Angeles Rams in 2016. He spent the majority of his first three NFL seasons with the Rams before ending last season with the Cardinals. He has played in 33 career games and has 25 catches for 190 yards.
To make room on the roster, the Bengals waived wide receiver Josh Malone and linebacker Hardy Nickerson.
The Bengals open the season Sunday in Seattle.
