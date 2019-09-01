Dry for the fireworks

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Dorian is a dangerous Category 5 hurricane with max sustained winds of 185 mph and gusts as high as 220 mph.
This intense storm is moving over the northern Bahamas, having made a first landfall on Elbow Cay just after 12:30 p.m.
Forecasts now suggest the track will shift slightly to the north and east.
As a result, the storm may hug the Florida coast early next week. However, Dorian’s track remains very uncertain.
The entire Southeast U.S. should remain vigilant from south Florida all the way north to the Carolinas and possibly even Virginia.
For Sunday evening things are starting to look better.
Rain and thunder should be out of the picture for the Western & Southern WEBN Fireworks.
While there is a slim chance of a shower overnight, most of us won’t see a drop or rain.
There is a slight chance of rain and/or thunder on Labor Day, however, most areas will, once again, remain dry.
The extended forecast into the upcoming weekend features high pressure, sunshine, and very pleasant temperatures.
