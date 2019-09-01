Man hits Hamilton County Sheriff’s cruiser in Symmes Twp.

SYMMES Twp. (FOX19) -A Hamilton County Sheriff’s car was struck in Symmes Township early Sunday morning.
Hamilton County Sheriff, Jim Neil, says the marked cruiser was parked on the right shoulder of I-71 north near the Mason Montgomery Road/ Fields Ertel Road exit with the overhead lights on.
The deputy was outside of the cruiser backing up another officer during a traffic stop when Hitesh Sethi, 36 of Loveland hit the cruiser in the northbound lane at 12:19 a.m.
Sethi drove his 2016 Toyota Rav-4 off the right side of the roadway and hit the cruiser. Then Sethi’s car began to rotate clockwise and rolled onto its left side where it then stopped.
Sheriff Neil says Sethi suffered minor injuries. The passenger, Sonam Sethi was transported by the the Loveland Symmes Fire Department to Bethesda North Hospital where she is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The deputies were not injured in the crash.
Speed, alcohol and/or drugs of abuse were not believed to have contributed to the crash.
This crash still remains under investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit.
