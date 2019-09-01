Non-profit brings pop-up produce stand to Walnut Hills

WALNUT HILLS (FOX19) -The Walnut Hills Redevelopment Foundation is helping their community by with a pop-up produce stand.
Since the abandoned Kroger grocery store on East McMillian closed more than two years ago, residents of Walnut Hills travel more than three miles to stock up on fresh food.
“There are a lot of elderly apartment senior citizen apartment buildings and people living with physical disabilities," said Walnut Hills Redevelopment Foundation member, Gary Dangel. "They were accustomed to being able to walk to their Kroger which is a luxury most people don’t have, but once you become accustomed to that and you don’t have it it becomes a hardship.”
The group comes to the neighborhood twice per week to bring fresh produce from their 7 gardens located in the area.
“It affects how people cook and what they eat and ultimately that encourages better health outcomes which is one of the things we’re after,” said Dangel.
Residents can give a donation in exchange if they have it, but if not it is free.
The response to the pop-up shop has been well received.
“It feels wonderful. It has been a big help to the community since Kroger closed. This is where I get my produce,” said customer Kenneth McGuire.
“Our attempt to get a grocery store here is something we are working on, " said Dangel. "It’s been difficult. We continue to look for a grocery operator of a mini grocery store here.”
Dangel says until that happens the foundation will continue serving their community with produce pop-up stands.
The foundation also has an app called “Food Forest.” The app allows people to order groceries online and pick them up at the Kroger parking lot.
Pick up is on Wednesdays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to noon.
