Shooting in Loveland leaves 1 person injured

LOVELAND, Ohio (FOX19) -A shooting happened in the City of Loveland early Sunday morning leaving one person injured and another arrested.
Lt. Amy Campbell of the Loveland Police Division says it happened in the 700 block of Mohican Drive just before 2 a.m.
One male was shot and was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.
Officers arrested 21-year-old Tyler Ketring.
Ketring is charged with two counts of felonious assault.
There are no other known suspects, said Lt. Campbell.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Anthony Pecord at 513-53-3000 or apecord@lovelandoh.gov.
