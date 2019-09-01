Police search for suspect in relation to Madisonville drive-by shooting

MADISONVILLE, Ohio (FOX19) -Police are searching for a suspect in relation to a drive-by shooting in Madisonville that left one person injured Sunday afternoon.
Police say they are looking for a dark blue or black Chevrolet Impala in relation to a shooting that took place in the 6100 block of Navarre Place at 12:40 p.m.
One person is injured and was taken by ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
The injuries are unknown at this time.
FOX19 NOW will continue to monitor this developing story.
